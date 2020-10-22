CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, New York, Port Jefferson Station

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are looking for a man who ambushed a woman as she walked on a public trail.

Police say the 54-year-old woman was tackled from behind Wednesday morning on the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station.

Police say a man tackled a 54-year-old woman from behind on the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 22, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

Investigators say once the victim was on the ground, the man put his hand over her mouth and made sexual comments.

The woman screamed as another person walked by, and the suspect took off.

The woman is expected to be OK.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply