PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are looking for a man who ambushed a woman as she walked on a public trail.
Police say the 54-year-old woman was tackled from behind Wednesday morning on the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station.
Investigators say once the victim was on the ground, the man put his hand over her mouth and made sexual comments.
The woman screamed as another person walked by, and the suspect took off.
The woman is expected to be OK.
