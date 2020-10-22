TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy remains in self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.
Murphy was in contact over the weekend with someone who has since tested positive. His tests have all been negative.
Hospitalizations from the coronavirus are now the highest they’ve been in three months in New Jersey.
On Thursday morning, the governor spoke about whether the increasing transmission rate could shut down businesses again.
“We’re going to do everything we can to not do that. Listen, I believe we’ve responsibly, step by step, opened our state back up again,” he said Thursday. “We still have limited capacities, admittedly, on things like indoor dining, on gyms, on indoor entertainment, for sure. But we have come a long way since we started to reopen in May, and I hope we not only stay that way, but the numbers get better sooner than later.”
The Washington Township Fire Department in Bergen County has been temporarily shut down due to a COVID exposure earlier this week. All fire calls in town are being handled by mutual aid from neighboring towns.
