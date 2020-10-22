NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Early voting gets underway this weekend across New York state.
Voters can start casting their ballots in person for more than a week leading up to the Nov. 3 elections.
NYC Voters! Here is your 2020 Election Day timeline. What’s your plan? Vote Safe NYC ! Thank you @athomeinbklyn for the inspiration pic.twitter.com/YX181DSQjS
— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 22, 2020
Early voting spans from Saturday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 1.
Polling hours and locations are often different from Election Day.
Campaign 2020: Tri-State Area Voter Guide For Nov. 3 General Election
Click to check your Early Voting site in New York City or statewide.
