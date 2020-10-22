Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has identified a man accused of raping a woman in a Queens alleyway.
It happened back on August 21 near 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica.
Police said the suspect forced the 36-year-old victim into an alley, pushed her to the ground, and then raped her.
He has been identified as Daniel Reyes Hernandez, also known as Maynor.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
