CARMEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man who spent 24 years in prison for a rape and murder he says he didn’t commit was released Friday morning.
Andrew Krivak walked out of the Putnam County Correctional Center and was embraced by family and friends.
Krivak was freed on bail as he awaits retrial for the 1994 sexual assault and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright.
Krivak’s conviction was vacated last year after new evidence pointed to a sex offender as a suspect.
Krivak confessed to the crime, but has maintained police coerced him into signing a false statement.
