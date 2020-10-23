NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police fired shots in two separate incidents last night in the Bronx.

The NYPD said officers witnessed a gun battle stemming from an apparent road rage incident around 10:30 p.m. on Hewitt Place in Longwood.

One vehicle took off, and the other crashed into a parked car nearby.

Police said that’s when the driver got out and started firing at the officers.

The officers returned fire, but no one was hit. The driver was taken into custody.

The other car eventually returned to the scene. A man and woman inside turned themselves in to police.

All three suspects are now being questioned.

Just hours earlier, officers discharged their weapons in another incident.

Police said two officers spotted a man armed with a gun on East 219th Street near Laconia Avenue in the Williamsbridge section.

The officers fired toward the man, but did not hit him. They then Tased the suspect and took him into custody.

He was taken to Montefiore Hospital. There was no word on any charges.

