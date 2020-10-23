NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women allegedly kidnapped another woman at knifepoint and forced her withdraw money from a bank.
Police say it happened in broad daylight Saturday in the Bronx. The 61-year-old victim was approached by two women around 10 a.m. near PO Serrano Playground.
The suspects allegedly forced the woman into a red Dodge Caravan at knifepoint and drove her to Ponce Bank on Westchester Avenue.
Police said the suspects used her PIN to check her balance, and then ordered her to withdraw $900.
Once the woman handed over the cash, the suspects took off in the van.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
