HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic is leading to a population boom in Connecticut.
More people are moving in after moving out of other states.
A national survey ranked home sales in the Hartford metro area as the third highest in the country.
“More people are coming to Connecticut than ever before. Tens of thousands of people have moved or changed their address to the state of Connecticut in the last few months, and they’re buying, they’re renting and they’re building. There are a lot of young families coming to the state of Connecticut and rediscovering what makes this place so special,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
The president of Connecticut realtors says this has been the busiest year in more than a decade.
