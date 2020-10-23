NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the performing arts.
The New York City Ballet on Friday announced the cancelation of its winter and spring season.
The company says the season will resume in September 2021 at Lincoln Center’s David Koch Theater.
This is the latest in a string of recent cancellations and postponements in the city’s performing arts world.
The New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera both canceled their 2020-21 seasons due to the pandemic, and the Broadway League says the Great White Way will remain dark until May 30, 2021, at the earliest.
