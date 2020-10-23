Comments
We’re dealing with another round of fog this morning along with some drizzle. For the remainder of the day, expect mostly cloudy skies, patchy drizzle and highs in the upper 60s.
Fog will redevelop tonight along with some patchy drizzle. Temps will fall into the upper 50s.
Tomorrow will start off with some clouds/fog… a stray shower can’t be ruled out through the early afternoon hours with partial clearing the remainder of the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s again.
As for Sunday, sunshine makes a comeback, but it will be much cooler: low to mid 50s.