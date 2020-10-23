Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Friday morning everybody! It’s a dreary start to the day with clouds, fog, and some drizzle along with temps in the mid 50s and low 60s. The skies won’t change much, and neither will the temps… only reaching the mid 60s.
While there will be a slight risk for passing showers, it does not look like a washout, and the best bet for any brief showers will be along the coast.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be rather mild with a high near 70 under partly sunny skies, whereas Sunday will only top out in the mid 50s!
