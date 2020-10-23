Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Newark‘s public schools are getting help in the fight to clean up the lead-tainted water supply.
The Board of Education will receive a $7 million grant.
It will go toward improving infrastructure in schools to reduce lead exposure through drinking water.
“Now we’re getting infrastructure money to work on our school system so that the superintendent… and everybody else can do whatever is necessary to change our infrastructure here in the schools,” Mayor Ras Baraka said.
The mayor also says work to replace all lead service lines in Newark is nearly complete.
