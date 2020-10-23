JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission centers will now offer services by appointment only.
The move is meant to reduce the wait in long lines caused by the pandemic closures.
Beginning Nov. 2, walk-ins will not be allowed at the following 11 offices:
- Cherry Hill
- Hazlet
- Jersey City
- Lakewood
- Manahawkin
- Medford
- Somerville
- Springfield
- Trenton
- Turnersville
- Wallington
Also starting Nov. 2, appointments for new registrations will be available at all MVC vehicle centers and out-of-state transfers will be appointment only. Registration transfer and license transfers can be done in one visit.
Appointments for registrations and titles can be made at NJMVC.gov.
