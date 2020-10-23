CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Pets from storm-stricken Louisiana will soon be ready for new homes in our area.

Forty dogs and cats rescued from areas hit by Hurricane Delta arrived at the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington on Friday.

Workers from the Long Island-based rescue shelter traveled to the Gulf Region to bring the animals north.

“There is a lot of rural areas in Louisiana that just don’t have the capability of taking care of animals with medical issues. Puppies are being euthanized daily. We were able to take back a mom and nine pups,” a man with the North Shore Animal League said.

The North Shore Animal League is now setting up adoptions by appointment only.

For more information, visit animalleague.org.

