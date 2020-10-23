NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunpoint robbery was caught on camera inside a bodega in Queens.
It happened just before midnight Tuesday at Jimmy Deli and Grocery on Woodbine Street in Flushing.
Surveillance video shows the suspect point a gun at the clerk and demand money.
Police said the 33-year-old employee handed over approximately $250 and six packs of cigarettes.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- At Least 3 Dead After Night Of Gun Violence In New York City; NYPD Reports 94% Increase In Shootings
- Former Employee Of Yonkers Forever 21 Accused Of Recording Female Customers In Dressing Rooms
The suspect took off in an unknown direction. He’s believed to be in his late 20s, heavy set, wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.