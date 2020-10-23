CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunpoint robbery was caught on camera inside a bodega in Queens.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday at Jimmy Deli and Grocery on Woodbine Street in Flushing.

Surveillance video shows the suspect point a gun at the clerk and demand money.

Police said the 33-year-old employee handed over approximately $250 and six packs of cigarettes.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction. He’s believed to be in his late 20s, heavy set, wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

