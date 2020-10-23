Comments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — What has become an Election Day tradition in Rochester will continue this year but with changes due to the coronavirus.
People will still be allowed to visit the grave of Susan B. Anthony, who fought to give women the right to vote.
This year, the entrance and exit will be separated to keep visitors apart and social distancing rules will apply.
Visitors can still leave “I Voted” stickers, but there will be a transparent cover over the headstone to prevent any damage.
