CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Election Day, Local TV, New York, Rochester, Susan B. Anthony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — What has become an Election Day tradition in Rochester will continue this year but with changes due to the coronavirus.

Susan B. Anthony Gravesite

Voters have been heading from the polls to Susan B. Anthony’s grave to pay respect to the women’s suffragist leader. (credit: CBS2)

People will still be allowed to visit the grave of Susan B. Anthony, who fought to give women the right to vote.

This year, the entrance and exit will be separated to keep visitors apart and social distancing rules will apply.

Visitors can still leave “I Voted” stickers, but there will be a transparent cover over the headstone to prevent any damage.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply