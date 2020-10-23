NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parks across New York City have become a haven for New Yorkers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers were out Friday morning to help keep Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem clean.

It marked the start of a three-day cleaning spree, organized by the Partnership for New York City and New York Cares.

Volunteers raked leaves and picked up trash at the park on 124th Street.

The Parks Department says it needs the help because of budget cuts.

“We reduced our cleaning of the parks by 40%, as a result. So we’re relying on volunteers,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver.

“Keeping this park clean helps with the spirit, helps with the energy. So, you coming here today to do this means a lot to all of us,” State Sen. Brian Benjamin told the volunteers.

Sixty groups of volunteers worked in parks across the city last week, according to the Parks Department.

