NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video shows an attack on a cab driver in the Bronx.

The incident happened at East 161st Street on Oct. 11.

Police are searching for an individual accused of spraying a cab driver in the face with an unknown substance and brandishing a knife at him on Oct. 11, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say when a passenger tried to pay for his cab ride, two of his credit cards were declined.

When the cab driver asked the passenger to pay in cash, he allegedly sprayed the driver in the face with an unknown substance and got out of the vehicle.

The cab driver also got out and followed the passenger, who allegedly sprayed the driver in the face again and brandished a knife before running off.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

