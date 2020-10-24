NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video shows an attack on a cab driver in the Bronx.
The incident happened at East 161st Street on Oct. 11.
Police say when a passenger tried to pay for his cab ride, two of his credit cards were declined.
When the cab driver asked the passenger to pay in cash, he allegedly sprayed the driver in the face with an unknown substance and got out of the vehicle.
The cab driver also got out and followed the passenger, who allegedly sprayed the driver in the face again and brandished a knife before running off.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- Out-Of-State College Student Dies After Being Struck By Stray Bullet Outside Airbnb In Brooklyn
- Do New Jersey Residents Working From Home Still Have To Pay New York Income Taxes?
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.