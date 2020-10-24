Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chelsea, Gun violence, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, New York City, nyc shootings, NYPD, shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is recovering Saturday after he was shot overnight in Chelsea.

It happened on West 25th Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues just after 11 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his arm and was listed in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply