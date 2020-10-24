Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is recovering Saturday after he was shot overnight in Chelsea.
It happened on West 25th Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues just after 11 p.m. Friday, according to police.
The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his arm and was listed in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
