NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young man visiting New York City was shot and killed outside an Airbnb in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

Twenty-year-old Ethan Williams’ parents say he and his friends put their money together to visit New York City, specifically Brooklyn, a place they dreamed of seeing.

They were sitting out on the stoop of a building in Bushwick shortly after 3 a.m. when shots were fired, hitting the Indianapolis college student.

Crime scene tape and shell casings could be seen near Bushwick Avenue and Elder Street.

Police say Williams tried running inside but was hit in the chest by at least one bullet.

He was taken to Wycoff Heights Medical Center, where he died.

His parents told CBS2’s Cory James they cannot believe this happened to a young man who spent a lot of his time fighting to end violence.

“America is very broken right now. Ethan wanted to be part of the solution. Now he won’t be,” Ethan’s father, Jason Williams, said.

“He thought a lot about youth violence and gun control, and those issues were very, very important to him,” Ethan’s mother, Susan Williams, said.

Ethan Williams also leaves behind two younger siblings.

His family says he just started his sophomore year at Indianapolis University College.

Police are still investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made, and no description of the gunman has been released.

