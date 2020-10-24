NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As some New York City schools in COVID-19 hot spots are about to reopen, a school in the Bronx is forced to close.

P.S. 24 in the Spuyten Duyvil section is temporarily closed after having two positive coronavirus cases within seven days of each other, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday.

A frustrated parent dropping her kids off at the school saw a sign on the doors that read, “P.S. 24 will be closed Thursday and Friday.”

“I saw they said at 6 o’clock they’d let us know, but at 6 o’clock there was nothing there,” one mother said.

A letter the principal sent to parents late Wednesday alerted, “Two or more members” of the school community tested positive for COVID-19, shifting the school to fully remote classes.

Another update on the school’s website posted Thursday indicates P.S. 24 will be closed for two more weeks.

“I really hope things will get better,” said Victoire Girard, a parent who wants her daughter off the digital device and in the classroom.

“I think she needs to be in environment, an organizational environment to learn,” Girard said.

About half of the city’s public schools students opted for remote-only learning, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says schools are safe with mandatory masks, smaller class sizes and proper ventilation.

“Testing, testing testing. We test constantly in our schools. We found an incredibly low rate of positive cases in our schools, but… that takes a lot of resources,” de Blasio said Friday.

Following COVID zone changes by the state, the New York City Department of Education says about 100 schools are able to fully or partially reopen Monday.

People remain split.

“They should close all the schools. It’s not fair that the virus is going up and these teachers are taking it home to their families. Not fair at all,” said Yvette Frazier.

“School in many communities is a real important role for the kids because their parents may be both working. They don’t have much going on at home,” said Michele Christon, a retired teacher.

The plan at P.S. 24 is to reopen the school to students and staff on Nov. 5.

According to the principal, everyone in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 was notified to quarantine for 14 days.

