NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a fire in East Harlem on Saturday was the result of a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to an apartment on Fifth Avenue after a man reportedly violated an order of protection.

The man then barricaded himself inside the second-floor apartment and started a fire.

After it was put out, officers moved in and arrested the man.

Seven people, including two police officers, were injured.

