Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a fire in East Harlem on Saturday was the result of a domestic dispute.
Officers responded to an apartment on Fifth Avenue after a man reportedly violated an order of protection.
The man then barricaded himself inside the second-floor apartment and started a fire.
After it was put out, officers moved in and arrested the man.
Seven people, including two police officers, were injured.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- Out-Of-State College Student Dies After Being Struck By Stray Bullet Outside Airbnb In Brooklyn
- Do New Jersey Residents Working From Home Still Have To Pay New York Income Taxes?
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.