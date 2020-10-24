Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jamaica, Local TV, New York, nyc shootings, Queens, shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man was shot Saturday night in Queens.

The shooting happened at 108th Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica.

Police say the man was with his girlfriend and 7-year-old child when two men on mopeds rode by and opened fire.

The man was hit twice in the chest.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City

He was rushed to a local hospital and is reportedly in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply