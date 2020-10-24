Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man was shot Saturday night in Queens.
The shooting happened at 108th Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica.
Police say the man was with his girlfriend and 7-year-old child when two men on mopeds rode by and opened fire.
The man was hit twice in the chest.
He was rushed to a local hospital and is reportedly in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
