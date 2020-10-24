NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for people caught on camera shortly before a man was allegedly slashed in Midtown.

It happened on the corner of West 45th Street and Sixth Avenue around 11 p.m. on Oct. 22, according to police.

Investigators said the victim got into an argument with a group of people that escalated into a physical confrontation.

One of the suspects slashed the victim, who fell to the ground, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with lacerations, pain and bruising. He was listed in stable condition, according to police.

The group fled the scene.

Police believe the people they’re looking for are all in their twenties.

