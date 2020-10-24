By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning and welcome to the weekend, folks! We’ll be starting off stuck in the same damp and dreary way we have the past few days. Expect mild and muggy conditions today with highs near 70. The good news is that we do expect a bit of sunshine by afternoon.
A big change will occur tonight as a cold front sweeps through, knocking temps down into the 30s and 40s overnight… with daytime highs only in the upper 40s to mid 50s… certainly feeling more like fall.
Clouds thicken Sunday night in advance of our next chance for showers Monday and Tuesday as the front stalls nearby.
Have a great day!
