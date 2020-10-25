Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Just yesterday afternoon we were in t-shirts… today you’ll need a coat! After many reached 70 degrees Saturday, temps won’t get much higher than the low to mid 50s today. After a decent morning, clouds are filling in and will continue to thicken this afternoon. Showers will be moving in from the south, eventually reaching the city this evening.

Expect periods of rain tonight, along with a raw breeze. Temps will drop into the 40s for most, although not too far from where we are right now. Then you’ll want to grab the umbrella for Monday. It won’t be raining the entire day, but on/off showers can be expected at any time. It’s a touch milder, in the upper 50s to around 60.

The unsettled weather continues Tuesday with plenty of cloud cover… a spotty shower or two is still possible, but it doesn’t look as widespread. Wednesday looks to be the driest day with some sunshine breaking out before another round of rain arrives on Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

