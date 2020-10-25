NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A high speed chase ended when an allegedly stolen police cruiser from Bayonne, NJ slammed into a parked car in Brooklyn early Sunday.
Bayonne Police said the cruiser was stolen just after midnight. An officer had just parked the cruiser while responding to the scene of a crash.
According to investigators, Frank Suarez, 31, got behind the wheel and led Bayonne Police, Port Authority Police and the NYPD on a chase that spanned the Goethals and Verrazano bridges.
Suarez crashed near Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street in Sunset Park.
He’s facing multiple charges in New York and could have charges brought against him in New Jersey.
