Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cash is back at the Lincoln Tunnel and on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge, at least for a little while.
The Port Authority says toll collectors will return for 18 months while the latest in all-electronic tolling is installed.
RELATED STORY: Double Whammy For New Jersey Drivers Starts With Toll Hikes In Effect
Cash collection begins at those locations on Monday.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Is A Deal Even Possible At This Point?
- 10 Hurt When Elementary School Bus Collides With Landscaping Truck In New Windsor, N.Y.
- Suffolk County Legislator Dr. William Spencer Arrested In Alleged Pills-For-Sex Scheme
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.