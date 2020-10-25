Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cash is back at the Lincoln Tunnel and on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge, at least for a little while.

The Port Authority says toll collectors will return for 18 months while the latest in all-electronic tolling is installed.

Cash collection begins at those locations on Monday.

