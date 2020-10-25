Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert for Long Island Rail Road riders.
Amtrak work on switches east of Penn Station will delay trains for the Monday morning rush.
The MTA says systemwide delays will be about 10 to 15 minutes.
RELATED STORY: MTA Launches New Digital Real-Time Train Map
Some trains will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and others will end at Jamaica.
LIRR tickets will be cross-honored for the subway at those two locations.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- NYPD Investigating Videos Appearing To Show On-Duty Officer Shout ‘Trump 2020’ Into Marked Car’s Loudspeaker
- Out-Of-State College Student Dies After Being Struck By Stray Bullet Outside Airbnb In Brooklyn
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.