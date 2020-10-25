Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Amtrak, LIRR, Local TV, MTA, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a commuter alert for Long Island Rail Road riders.

Amtrak work on switches east of Penn Station will delay trains for the Monday morning rush.

The MTA says systemwide delays will be about 10 to 15 minutes.

RELATED STORY: MTA Launches New Digital Real-Time Train Map

Some trains will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and others will end at Jamaica.

LIRR tickets will be cross-honored for the subway at those two locations.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply