NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the second day of in-person, early voting in New York.

Nearly 100,000 voters turned-out – and waited in long lines at polling sites – on the first day of early voting in New York City on Saturday, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The line to vote Saturday snaked for a quarter mile outside Madison Square Garden, which was being used as a polling location for the first time in its long history of hosting basketball and hockey games and concerts by world-renowned performers.

“There is a feeling of doing your civic duty and being part of something bigger than yourself,” Chelsea resident Jordan Barbakoff said.

“Being out early is a sign and symbol for everyone else. Let’s get out here and let’s do this business,” Chelsea resident Brian Freeman said.

MORE: Tri-State Area Voter Guide

Barclays Center in Brooklyn also serves as one of the city’s 88 polling places.

From Yonkers to Washington Heights to Staten Island, you could easily identify many of the state’s 280 voting locations from afar Saturday due to the big crowds with people trying, but sometimes failing, to remain six feet apart while in lines.

Inside MSG, CBS2 saw extra room and everyone with mandatory face coverings, plus plastic panels to protect voters and election staff.

Voters continued to be let in Saturday long after what was supposed to be closing time at 4 p.m. If they were in line by then, they were not turned away.

MORE: Early Voting Begins In New York; Election Officials Prepared For Massive Operation

Police were on hand at every spot CBS2 checked, and no major incidents were reported on day 1.

Early voting is open from Saturday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Voters have an assigned early voting location, and start times fluctuate depending on the day and location. Locations will also be different on Election Day.

Voters can request absentee ballots until Tuesday, Oct. 27.

At least 51.8 million Americans have already cast ballots nationally, either by mail or in early in-person voting. That tally doesn’t yet include votes cast in New York.

MORE: NYPD Unveils Plan To Protect New Yorkers During Elections: ‘If Anyone Tries To Interfere With Anyone’s Right To Vote, We Will Take Action’

New York’s nine-day early voting period is shorter than many other states. Californians starts voting 29 days before Election Day, while Virginia’s starts 45 days before.

This is the first time New Yorkers have been able to vote early in the presidential election.

The state launched early voting last year. Its biggest use so far was in the June primary, when more than 118,000 people voted early, or about 6.7% of the total votes cast.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)