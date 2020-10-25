Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRR!! It’s a brisk start out there with air temps in the 30s and 40s, feeling like the low 30s for some with a stiff breeze! Bright skies this morning will give way to more clouds this afternoon, and temps won’t rise much – only the upper 40s and low 50s.

Some rain showers will try to work their way up from the south this afternoon, but for the most part just expect an increasingly cloudy and chilly day. Later tonight into Monday is the better bet for shower activity. Monday will be more seasonable with highs around 60.

The unsettled trend will continue midweek with cooler temps only in the mid/upper 50s.

