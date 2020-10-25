By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As anticipated it was a much colder day across the region, and despite a bright start, clouds have now filled in across much of the area. A few spotty showers are possible this evening with a better chance overnight. It’ll be breezy, damp and chilly with temps in the 40s.
Tomorrow will be a damp start to the work week with on-and-off rain, cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Thankfully it’ll be a bit milder with temps topping off right around 60.
The bad news is that it appears to stay unsettled all week, as shower chances remain in the forecast through Friday. Temps will be staying in the 50s all week, with things clearing out but cooling down by next weekend.
