NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is expressing concerns about spikes in the coronavirus on Twitter.

He said, “Today Newark had more COVID-19 cases than every other city in Essex County combined! We are witnessing a serious spike and tomorrow we will begin taking serious measures. Wear your mask!”

Today Newark had more COVID-19 cases than every other city in Essex County combined! We are witnessing a serious spike and tomorrow we will begin taking serious measures. Wear your mask! — Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) October 25, 2020

The mayor’s office is expected to release more information Monday.

This comes as the state continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday reported 1,140 new positive cases and four new confirmed deaths.

#COVID19 UPDATE: We're reporting 1,140 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 228,468. We’re reporting four new confirmed deaths for a total of 14,496 lives lost. This virus has not gone away. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/g1HnsGQXjR — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 25, 2020

On Saturday, the state reported 1,994 new positive cases, the highest number since May.

The governor also extended the state’s public health emergency for the eighth time over the weekend.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.