NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers removed a skunk from outside a Manhattan deli Sunday.
CBS2 has been told police were first contacted Sunday morning about the skunk being inside the deli.
NYC Police apprehend skunk outside corner deli … pic.twitter.com/mSIfODx943
— Joe Duncan (@JoeDuncanNYCSGP) October 25, 2020
Responding officers found it outside on Hudson Street in Tribeca.
The officers were able to place the animal safely into a crate for transport to an animal shelter uptown.
