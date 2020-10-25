NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cab driver who was pepper-sprayed and pulled from his car in Queens is speaking out.
A 15-year-old was arrested for the carjacking in Ozone Park on Friday.
MORE: 15-Year-Old Accused Of Pepper Spraying Uber Driver, Stealing Car, Crashing Into Parked Cars In Queens
The driver M.D. Luthfur Rahman on Sunday described the terrifying ordeal and called for more enforcement.
“We need more support from NYPD, more support from city. We are really scared about this job because we are doing it ourselves. Nobody was with me and nobody is with us,” he said.
The teen suspect accused of stealing Rahman’s car wound up crashing before being chased down by members of a nearby mosque.
The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is calling on the city to step up police patrols to protect cabbies.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- NYPD Investigating Videos Appearing To Show On-Duty Officer Shout ‘Trump 2020’ Into Marked Car’s Loudspeaker
- Out-Of-State College Student Dies After Being Struck By Stray Bullet Outside Airbnb In Brooklyn
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.