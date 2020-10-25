Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The cab driver who was pepper-sprayed and pulled from his car in Queens is speaking out.

A 15-year-old was arrested for the carjacking in Ozone Park on Friday.

The driver M.D. Luthfur Rahman on Sunday described the terrifying ordeal and called for more enforcement.

A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to a carjacking in Ozone Park, Queens, on Oct. 23, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

“We need more support from NYPD, more support from city. We are really scared about this job because we are doing it ourselves. Nobody was with me and nobody is with us,” he said.

The teen suspect accused of stealing Rahman’s car wound up crashing before being chased down by members of a nearby mosque.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is calling on the city to step up police patrols to protect cabbies.

