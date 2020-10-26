Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A little girl was killed Monday when a fire broke out in the Bronx.
The fire started around 9:30 a.m. on East 153rd Street near Bergen Avenue.
Police said the 7-year-old girl was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from smoke inhalation.
A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
