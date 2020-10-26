NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two people caught on video robbing a Queens cell phone store at gunpoint.
It happened on Oct. 12 at around 6:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on Parsons Boulevard near 75th Road.
Surveillance video shows two suspects enter the store and approach the worker, a 20-year-old woman. One of the suspects immediately steps behind the counter while the other pulls out a handgun.
The suspect who went behind the counter then started pulling new cell phones from a cabinet. The worker was forced to open the register, and the second suspect started pulling out cash.
The bandits got away with 12 cellphones, including the worker’s personal phone, and $522 in cash.
They took off eastbound on 75th Road.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
More From CBS New York:
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- 7-Year-Old Girl Killed In Bronx Fire, Woman Critically Injured
- NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay After Being Caught On Video Saying ‘Trump 2020’ Over Patrol Car’s Loudspeaker
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.