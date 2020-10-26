NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding two people caught on video robbing a Queens cell phone store at gunpoint.

It happened on Oct. 12 at around 6:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on Parsons Boulevard near 75th Road.

Surveillance video shows two suspects enter the store and approach the worker, a 20-year-old woman. One of the suspects immediately steps behind the counter while the other pulls out a handgun.

The suspect who went behind the counter then started pulling new cell phones from a cabinet. The worker was forced to open the register, and the second suspect started pulling out cash.

The bandits got away with 12 cellphones, including the worker’s personal phone, and $522 in cash.

They took off eastbound on 75th Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

