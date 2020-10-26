Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Part of the brick facade of a building crumbled to the ground in the Bronx Monday afternoon.
It happened right where a scaffolding was holding two workers.
Video shows one worker dangling from his harness on the side of the building at Carpenter Avenue at East 221st Street.
Eventually, the worker regained his footing on the scaffolding, with the help from others. The worker is O.K.
We’re told the owners of the building have permits to repair the facade. It is unclear right now what caused this to happen.
