By Giorgio Panetta

The grey skies will continue their stronghold over the Tri-State tonight, and through tomorrow AM. However, we can expect earlier brightening.

Temps are steady in the 50s over the course of the week, until temps take a dive by Halloween morning. Tuesday’s high: 57.

Wednesday is similar, but we flip the cloud cover to the morning with additional sunshine by Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday’s high: 59.

By Thursday we aim our forecasting sights at the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, currently in the Gulf as a Category 1. This will combine with another low-pressure system and bring us heavy rain, and even the chance for some wet snow by Friday.

Stay tuned to the latest changes to the forecast on this dynamic weather week.

