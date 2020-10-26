NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS2 has been demanding answers from the city about attendance at New York City public schools.

Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio finally released those numbers.

He says attendance averages about 85%, which he acknowledged is lower than pre-COVID.

The mayor says:

Remote learning attendance is at 85.5%

In-person attendance is at 82.9%

Any family who wants to opt in to blended learning can do so next Monday. The deadline to make that change is Nov. 15.

Monday, we asked Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza about families struggling to log on remotely. Some fear they will be reported to the Administration for Children’s Services for too many absences.

“Tech issues should not be one of the reasons for a report to the ACS. We will continue to follow up on this. If parents are getting those call, we should know about it. Principals should know about it. And we will follow up,” Carranza said.

This is a change to our original approach, based on 2 important lessons learned: we need to give families more time to be aware of the chance to change their preference, and it can take time for schools to program their students and staff, and we want to make sure they have it. — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) October 26, 2020

Also announced Monday, COVID testing data for New York City schools will be posted online. To find that information, click here.

More From CBS New York:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.