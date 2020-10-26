Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were shot to death in the parking lot of a racetrack in New Jersey.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the other at Meadowlands Hospital.
New Jersey State Police are investigating, and four suspects were taken into custody.
