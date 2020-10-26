Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were shot to death in the parking lot of a racetrack in New Jersey.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the other at Meadowlands Hospital.

New Jersey State Police are investigating, and four suspects were taken into custody.

