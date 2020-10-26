Pockets of light rain/drizzle will push through this morning through the early afternoon hours with things winding down the remainder of the afternoon. As far as temperatures go, it will be a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

There’s just a slight chance of a little light rain or drizzle tonight with some patchy fog. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temps falling into the mid and low 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with perhaps a shower late in the day and into the evening. It will be on the cool side again with highs only in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will start off with some spotty light rain in the morning. For the remainder of the day, it will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

The remnants of Zeta will then likely move through our area Thursday into Friday with periods of rain expected. It’s a little too soon to say how much we’ll get, but 1-2+” seems reasonable at this point.