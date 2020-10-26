By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! Make sure you grab the rain gear heading out the door as it’ll be a damp start to the work week with on-and-off rain, cloudy skies and breezy conditions.
Thankfully it’ll be a bit milder this afternoon with temps topping off right around 60, compared to the low 50s yesterday. While today doesn’t look like a washout, it doesn’t look like the best way to start the week.
Unfortunately, it seems things will stay unsettled all week, as shower chances remain in the forecast through Friday. Temps will be staying in the 50s all week, with things clearing out but cooling down by next weekend.
