NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were protests Tuesday night in Brooklyn over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia.

Wallace, a Black man, was killed by police officers on Monday. Cell phone video shows Wallace walking towards police. His family says he had a dinner knife on him.

Two officers, with guns drawn, repeatedly asked him to drop the weapon. Police say the officers fired at least seven shots each, killing Wallace.

About 200 people marched from Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

There are reports of vandalism, including glass shattered at a bus stop and an American flag that was set on fire.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as officers took several people into custody on Atlantic Avenue.

CBS2’s Dan Rice reports some police vehicles were also vandalized.

