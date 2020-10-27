Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The state of Connecticut now has a 4.1% COVID-19 positivity test rate.

The state hasn’t seen such a high number since June 6.

Gov. Ned Lamont‘s administration plans to extend an executive order to allow outdoor dining.

The governor says he thinks at this point, “Outdoors is so much safer than indoors.”

Tuesday, Lamont posted video of a crowded establishment in Bridgeport from over the weekend.

Bridgeport’s mayor says this was the third violation of COVID executive orders for the unnamed location.

He says it has been shut down and needs to appeal to the state to reopen.

