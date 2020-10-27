BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The state of Connecticut now has a 4.1% COVID-19 positivity test rate.
The state hasn’t seen such a high number since June 6.
Gov. Ned Lamont‘s administration plans to extend an executive order to allow outdoor dining.
The governor says he thinks at this point, “Outdoors is so much safer than indoors.”
Tuesday, Lamont posted video of a crowded establishment in Bridgeport from over the weekend.
This is what we’re talking about when we mention establishments not obeying the rules. This was in Bridgeport over the weekend. The less of this we see, the stronger our response will be. This isn’t fair to all of the restaurants across CT looking out for their customers. pic.twitter.com/lEGKqq8IWy
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 27, 2020
Bridgeport’s mayor says this was the third violation of COVID executive orders for the unnamed location.
He says it has been shut down and needs to appeal to the state to reopen.
