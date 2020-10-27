Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on funding for 9/11 first responders.
The U.S. Treasury Department has refunded nearly $4 million to the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program.
MORE: Federal Treasury Department Strips 9/11 FDNY Treatment Fund Of $4 Million
The money is used to assist New York’s bravest who still suffer from the lingering effects of working at Ground Zero after the deadly terror attacks and the collapse of the Twin Towers.
The $3.92 million was being held because of debts owed by New York City.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay After Being Caught On Video Saying ‘Trump 2020’ Over Patrol Car’s Loudspeaker
- Fists And Rocks Fly As Jewish Trump Supporters And Counter Protesters Clash In Times Square
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.