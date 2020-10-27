Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on funding for 9/11 first responders.

The U.S. Treasury Department has refunded nearly $4 million to the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program.

The money is used to assist New York’s bravest who still suffer from the lingering effects of working at Ground Zero after the deadly terror attacks and the collapse of the Twin Towers.

The $3.92 million was being held because of debts owed by New York City.

