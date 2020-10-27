Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CEDARHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Progress is being made to slow down the number of coronavirus cases in the Five Towns and Far Rockaway.

“We had orange and yellow places. There’s no more orange, only yellow and it’s a smaller amount,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “So kids are back in school. Businesses are back open again. Barbershops, hair salons, gyms, et cetera have been able to reopen.”

Curran says testing is key to prevent the spread of COVID.

She says in Lawrence, over the last week, the number of positive cases has dropped 25%, and down 75% over the last three weeks.

Woodmere, Inwood and Cedarhurst are also seeing a drop in positive COVID cases.

