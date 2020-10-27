GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a landmark day at Legoland New York in Orange County on Tuesday.

Just like in real life, it took a massive crane to build 750 Seventh Avenue, except this one is a scaled-down skyscraper taking its place in a model Midtown at the new Legoland New York.

“It takes our master model builders years to design and build these,” said Matt Besterman, with Legoland New York. “You’re talking hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks, and it really is all the same Lego bricks that you would build with. It’s all human hands that do it.”

In “Miniland,” the New York City landmarks include the New York Botanical Garden’s Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and Yankee Stadium.

Legoland is also giving a small-scale shout out to its New York State home – with Miniland Goshen, New York, the Orange County seat.

There’s the Goshen Historic Track complete with harness racing fans and an incredibly detailed version of the 1870s First Presbyterian Church complete with clock tower.

The park will contain seven different lands, sprawling across 150 acres, and include a 250-room themed hotel with Legos — Legos everywhere.

“We’re going to have 15,000 Lego models throughout the theme park and hotel, 30 million Lego bricks total,” Besterman said.

Making some #LegoFriends at ⁦@LEGOLANDNewYork⁩ – for a preview of the $400 million dollar project and a look at iconic NYC buildings going up in #Miniland. Tonight on #CBS2 ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/M75hT76Bc8 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) October 27, 2020

In March, the coronavirus outbreak delayed construction and pushed the opening to 2021.

The park will eventually employ 1,000 people, a major post-pandemic economic boost.

“Even with all the challenges that everyone has faced this year … we’re really expecting to welcome tons of people when we open up in 2021,” Besterman said.

Brick by brick, helping pave New York’s road to recovery.

For more information, visit legoland.com/new-york.

