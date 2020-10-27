A passing shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out early this morning, but the better part of the day looks dry. And unlike yesterday, we should see a few more breaks of sun, as well, with highs in the upper 50s.

Passing showers and some light rain is expected tonight. Temps will fall into the upper 40s by daybreak.

Tomorrow morning will start off a little damp as the showers and light rain wrap up. For the remainder of the day, expect clouds to give way to some sun with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the next few as Zeta makes its approach. We’re expecting rain to move in by Thursday morning and remain steady through the better part of the day and into the evening. A trailing low pressure system will then deliver another round of rain Thursday night into Friday with perhaps a little snow for our NW suburbs. When all is said and done, 1-2.5+” of rainfall is expected.