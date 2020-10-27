NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -Gunfire broke out inside a Queens convenience store Monday night.

It happened right in front of an off-duty police officer, who jumped into action.

Police say it followed a dispute inside the Craft Beer Lotto Cigar Store on Cross Bay Boulevard at Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park.

MORE: NYPD: Officer Tackled Gunman Who Opened Fire During Argument With Clerk At Queens Deli

According to police, the gunman shot and killed 26-year-old store worker Mohmediyan Tarwala. The suspect also shot at another store employee, 32, but missed.

The off-duty officer, who just happened to be there at the time, tackled the suspect and another officer arrived to help with the arrest.

Off-duty but always vigilant. Tonight, off-duty Police Officer Maharaj from the @NYPD77Pct was in a deli in Queens when a suspect started shooting at a customer. The officer quickly sprang into action, tackled the suspect, disarmed him & held him until uniform officers arrived. pic.twitter.com/GRMxZpmbZT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 27, 2020

The NYPD tweeted out a picture which they say shows the gun in used in the shooting.

So far, the NYPD has only identified the off-duty member of service as Officer Maharaj.

MORE: Tracking Shootings In NYC

“Yeah, Brooklyn police officer off duty just stops at a store. And while he’s inside he he hears a gunshot and that you know the tragedy here. Somebody lost their life. And when he when he looks he sees the individual with the gun and makes a tactical decision. Tackles the individual, gets the gun, holds on for the responding police officers. And, as I said, tragically, the individual who was shot his life could not be saved,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “But you know, awfully proud of the work of the police officer. Heroic actions, I think anyone would say, and quite dangerous. Thankfully that piece of it turned out OK, but just sad for the loss of life.”

Steven Cohen, 63, was arrested and faces charges in the fatal shooting.

Shea said that Cohen “was known to the store, would frequently come in, cause some problems.”

Shea said that Cohen may have been sleeping in a car in the area. The NYPD said in a press release he was homeless.

More From CBS New York:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.